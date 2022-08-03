As gas prices surge, here are some tips for conserving gas and protecting your wallet

Russia only supplies a fraction of U.S. oil, but Americans are already feeling the effects at the pump.

NORFOLK, Va. — With President Joe Biden’s ban of U.S. imports of Russian oil comes sharply rising gas prices across the country.

"We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war," Biden said on Tuesday.

Russia only supplies a fraction of U.S. oil, but Americans are already feeling the effects at the pump. Right now, gas prices are surging to around $130 a barrel.

Even though Russia only supplies about 3% of our oil, the price per barrel price could soon rise to $200, which would mean about $5 per gallon.

"The decision today is not without cost here at home. Putin's war is already hurting American families at the gas pump," Biden said.

So, as those prices at the pump keep climbing, how can you protect your wallet? According to AAA, there are a few things you can do to save gas.

Number one, travel light. Extra weight in the car creates a drag on the engine and uses extra gas.

Number two, before you go, map out your route to minimize your miles.

Once you start driving, watch your speed. AAA says fuel economy gets worse once you pass 50 miles an hour.

Don’t slam on your brakes because that uses more gas than just gliding to a stop.

AAA also recommends keeping your vehicle in shape with routine inspections and making sure your tires are properly inflated.

Ridesharing is also a good way to save gas and if you can, avoid rush hour traffic.