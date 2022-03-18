Relief at the pump? Gas prices begin to drop in Hampton Roads

A spokesperson for AAA said crude oil prices are starting to drop this week, and if crude oil prices continue to fall, so will gas prices.

NORFOLK, Va. — After hitting all-time highs in the region and across the country, gas prices are starting to trend drown.

A spokesperson for AAA said crude oil prices are starting to drop this week, and if crude oil prices continue to fall, so will gas prices.

Taking a look at gas prices in Hampton Roads: just last year during the pandemic, we paid an average of $2.71 per gallon for gas.

Then last month, just as the crisis in Ukraine was starting, we were paying $3.38.

Prices spiked even further to $4.27 last week! But as of Friday, March 18, we are seeing an average of $4.06 in Hampton Roads.