Experts said more people traveling is creating a higher demand for gas. Prices are also now at their highest level since 2014.

NORFOLK, Va. — Prices at the pump are going up! Gas prices in Hampton Roads are almost at $3 a gallon.

Experts said more people traveling is creating a higher demand for gas. Prices are a dollar more expensive than last year. Gas prices are also now at their highest level since 2014.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous and it’s breaking my pocket every time I fill up,” Hampton Roads commuter Cody Queen said. “It costs me about 80 bucks to fill up my truck with a full tank so, it’s hurting bad."

Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas here in Hampton Roads is $2.95. Last year at this time, people paid $1.98 a gallon.

AAA Tidewater Spokeswoman Holly Dalby said you’re paying more for the price of gas because more people are traveling.

“More people on the road, more people filling up the higher the gas prices are going to go this summer,” Dalby said.

Dalby said another reason for the increase is OPEC, a company that controls world supply can’t reach an agreement on the production of crude oil.

“They all agree how much they are going to produce it’s a fine line of you need to have enough production to meet demand but you don’t want to have so much that you are flooding the market and just trying to come to that level ground,” she said.

Dalby said that agreement could determine how high gas prices go this summer.

“Prices have been continuing to go up in fact they’ve gone up a few cents this week already,” explained Dalby.

While it’s frustrating to pay this much for gas, Dalby said be patient. AAA expects the price at the pump to stabilize by the fall.