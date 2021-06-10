Gas prices set new 2021 high and still climbing

Gas prices rose to $3.20 nationwide, the highest they've been since October 2014. Experts say the trend will continue into the fall.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices continue to go up across the Carolinas and the U.S. due to an increase in demand and the rising price of crude oil.

According to AAA, the average U.S. price for a gallon of regular rose to just over $3.22. In North Carolina, the average cost is just over $3. If you drive across the border to South Carolina, you can save a few cents at $2.94 a gallon.

One month ago, the average price for a gallon in the U.S. was $3.18. In North Carolina, it was $2.96, and South Carolina drivers were paying $2.89.

The cheapest gas can be found in Mississippi and Texas, where it's $2.85. The highest, unsurprisingly, is in California. Drivers there are paying $4.42 a gallon.

“Global economic uncertainty and supply chain concerns caused by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic could be playing a role in keeping crude oil prices elevated,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “But, there may be some relief on the horizon due to the news that OPEC and its allies might ramp up production increases faster than previously agreed.”

