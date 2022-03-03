Gas prices soar in Hampton Roads, many stations reaching $3.79 a gallon

AAA Tidewater says gas prices in Hampton Roads jumped about 20 cents since Monday. Here are some ways you can save.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The average gas price in Hampton Roads, according to AAA, is $3.58. However, some stations are selling it as high as $3.79.

Experts say the crisis in Ukraine, U.S. inflation, and a rise in demand are all contributing to the issue.

It's a problem Holly Dalby with AAA Tidewater said people are struggling to deal with as prices only go up.

"The recent jump is a bit surprising, but we saw since Monday a 19-cent increase here in Hampton Roads," said Dalby.

She said one of the best ways to save a few bucks is to check gas prices on AAA's app or other apps like GasBuddy. If you're not tech-savvy, she said simply filling up before you run out of gas will help you find the best options.

"When you get down to a quarter of a tank, start watching the stations that you're going past and choose to get gas then, rather than waiting until you're on 'E,'" said Dalby. "Then, you may not have a choice and you may have to pull into a station that's higher than one several miles down the road."

Dalby said typically on major roadways and highways, you'll find higher gas prices because more people are driving along those routes. However, she said smaller back roads could still see high prices because there are fewer gas stations in competition with one another.

These are some of the lowest gas prices we could find in Virginia Beach. Right around the corner, it’s 20¢ higher at another gas station!

Experts say the prices are only going to grow more @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/6U4FdEo0R5 — Anne Sparaco (@AnneSparaco) March 3, 2022

People in Hampton Roads woke up to another day say they are feeling the pinch in their wallets as they watch the numbers go up while they pump their gas.

"Next thing you know, it's going to be four dollars. It's outrageous," said Taras Davis in Virginia Beach. "Gas prices are going up, but our money, our job money ain't going up."

Davis works in home healthcare and takes care of people with disabilities. He has to use his own car to travel from house to house, which means what he pays at the pump, comes out of his own wallet.

"Oh, man. I've been fighting that for months now," said Davis. "I'm here all the time. I may as well stay at the gas station."

Davis said he tries to find the best prices around him, but eventually, it all comes at a big cost, saying, "I don't know what to do... but, keep going."