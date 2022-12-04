Gas prices steadily dropping yet still causing frustration for drivers

AAA Tidewater said gas prices could trend up again as the summer approaches.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — Gas prices are starting to come down across Hampton Roads.

Tuesday's average was $3.95 per gallon, which is a two-cent drop from Monday.

Just last week, Hampton Roads drivers paid an average of about $4.04 per gallon. Despite a drop in its cost, the price of gasoline is still causing a lot of frustration.

"It's really costing me a lot of money," said driver Robert Barrera.

Elizabeth Davis is an Uber driver and said she'll go anywhere for her customers.

"I've gone to Durham, I've gone to D.C.," Davis said. "I'm all over the place."

Although prices are steadily declining, she's not noticing it.

Gas prices are slightly dropping across Hampton Roads.



According to @AAATidewaterVA today’s average is $3.95, a two cent decrease from yesterday’s average.



Last week’s average — $4.04.



But drivers said they aren’t noticing a change.@13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/A5XcvjeciW — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) April 12, 2022

"I don't see it getting any [better]," she said. "In fact, I see it going up."

Robert Barrera said he even stopped traveling because it's draining his wallet.

"I used to take trips up to Maine, down to Florida, out west," he said. "I don't go anywhere. I don't even leave the state."

Holly Dalby with AAA Tidewater said prices at the pump follow the same pattern as crude oil prices.

"Crude oil has gone up significantly very quickly, which impacted us and it's taking much longer to fall," Dalby said.

She said it's hard to predict the trend of prices headed into the summer due to several factors which include the war in Ukraine, the surge in COVID-19 cases and the switch from winter-blend gasoline to summer-blend.

"It is possible especially as we get into the holiday season when prices typically go up because demand goes up."

She said prices could reach $4 again depending upon those circumstances.