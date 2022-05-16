Virginia Beach leaders to discuss using pandemic funds to cover city's fuel costs

Not only the rising cost of fuel is affecting everyday drivers, but it's also affecting city services.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach leaders could approve a new ordinance to move $1.35 million of pandemic relief funding to cover the city's fuel costs.

Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson and City Council members are going to discuss the matter on Tuesday amid a surge in gas prices.

According to AAA, the national average of gas is $4.48 which is 16 cents more than last week. The average in Virginia is $4.31 per gallon, an increase of nine cents from a week ago. In Hampton Roads, it's about $4.28 to fill up, an increase of three cents.

“To be able to finish getting through the year we’re gonna have to come up with this extra money so we can keep all these vehicles working to keep the public safe," said Wilson.

This money transfer would keep the fuel in the city services' tanks.

“I can’t think of anything more important to make sure that an ambulance can get to someone who needs it or fire truck gets to who needs it. I can’t think of anything that’s more critical than these needs," said Wilson.

The pandemic reserve funding typically helps with utility assistance, small business owners and rent assistance. Wilson said funds are still available for those services.

“But there’s some unspent money we haven’t utilized," said Wilson.

