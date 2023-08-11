Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake reopens after brief closure due to bridge malfunction

Those driving on Military Highway in both directions experienced delays.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake is now back open after being closed Friday morning due to a malfunction, city officials said.

Those driving on Military Highway in both directions were told to expect delays. Crews fixed the problem and police are no longer redirecting traffic on the road.

The city made a Facebook post about the closure shortly before 9:30 a.m., and then updated the public at 10:31 a.m. about the bridge reopening.