Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake closes for weekend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Heads up for drivers in Chesapeake: the Gilmerton Bridge is closing again this weekend.

The closure will last from Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. It's part of a project to repair the bridge in a way that doesn't affect drivers during regular commutes.

The closures started two weeks ago, and they'll happen every weekend until the end of March. Drivers should use the High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 instead.

Here's the full schedule of remaining bridge closures, according to the City of Chesapeake's website: