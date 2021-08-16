VSP: Man killed after being struck by vehicle in Gloucester Point

The incident happened at the intersection of Guinea Road and Rowes View Lane shortly before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — A man was killed in Gloucester Point Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle during the rain, the Virginia State Police said.

Police said 50-year-old Liam M. Greenhalgh was walking in the eastbound lane while it was pouring rain. The driver of a 2017 Volkswagen Golf, Brett Daniel Quirk, was also going east and struck him.

Greenhalgh died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said they don't believe Quirk was speeding or impaired. They currently don't know if Greenhalgh was under the influence.