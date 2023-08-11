Hampton Blvd. closures start today for drainage work at underpass

Crews will begin doing drainage work under the underpass Friday and continue until about August 21.

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers on Norfolk's busy Hampton Boulevard can expect significant traffic delays for at least a week, starting Friday morning.

Crews will begin doing drainage work under the underpass at 11:30 a.m., so all southbound lanes will be closed between 26th Street and Azalea Court for a few hours.

Sometime this afternoon or evening, one lane will be open in each direction, and that traffic pattern that will stay in place until the underdrain replacment work is done.

The city estimates it will take until about August 21 for the work to be completed.