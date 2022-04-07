Project to renovate Hampton Boulevard Bridge in Norfolk postponed to August

The original construction start date was July 11 but it was pushed to August 15 due to the contractor's schedule.

The project to renovate Hampton Boulevard Bridge in Norfolk has been postponed to August, the city announced Tuesday, a day after it was supposed to start.

The original construction start date was Monday, July 11, but it was pushed to Monday, August 15, due to the contractor's schedule.

When the project begins, construction workers are expected to repair major structural components and protect the Hampton Boulevard Bridge from deterioration.

The project will add a new deck overlay, repair the structural concrete, girders, piers and piles, and replace the bearing and expansion joints.

Work will take place on Mondays to Fridays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., affecting a heavy traffic road that connects Naval Station Norfolk with Downtown Norfolk and vice-versa.