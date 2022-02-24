Hampton City Council approves pilot program to make Mallory Street at I-64 one way during rush hour

From 3 to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, Mallory Street will be reduced to one-way traffic as it crosses Interstate 64 toward Phoebus. The pilot program starts on April 1.

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton City Council unanimously approved a pilot program Wednesday to make the Mallory Street Bridge one way during the afternoon rush hour.

The pilot program will start on April 1 and last 60 days as the Hampton Public Works Division collects data and studies the impacts of the closure.

From 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Mallory Street will be reduced to one-way traffic as it crosses Interstate 64 toward Phoebus.

People coming from Phoebus that need to access Hampton University and the VA Medical Center will have to take I-64 westbound to Settlers Landing Road. This closure won't apply to emergency personnel.