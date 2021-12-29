Hampton man killed in crash while driving allegedly stolen car

Nicholas Lamastra IV, 31, wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the Honda CRV he was driving drifted over a center lane and hit a pickup truck. He died at the scene.

KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. — A Hampton man was killed in a crash in King and Queen County on Dec. 23, the Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened when Nicholas Lamastra IV, of Hampton, was driving a Honda CRV that swerved across the center-line of Newtown Road and hit a Ford pickup truck.

The 26-year-old driver of the pickup truck was wearing a seatbelt, and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Lamastra, 31, wasn't wearing a seatbelt when the vehicles crashed. A VSP spokeswoman said he died at the scene.

Officials haven't said what might have caused him to drift across the road.

The Honda CRV that Lamastra was driving was reported stolen from Newport News.