Hampton NAACP calls for additional safety features on residential roads

Hampton City Council recently added $200 fines to six more residential streets. But the Hampton NAACP wants to see more safety features on residential roads.

HAMPTON, Va. — With new signs encouraging people to slow down going up on six residential streets in Hampton, one organization wants to see more changes.

The new signs are part of an initiative that fines people $200 for speeding on residential streets, something that Robin McCormick, a Hampton city spokesperson, believes will help deter people.

“We don’t want to fine people, we just want people to obey the speed limit and sometimes the threat of a fine will be a deterrent,” McCormick explained.

But the Hampton NAACP believes the fine is too high.

“We’re not okay with the $200 dollar fine, that amount," Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton said. "I understand why they use it because it will prevent people from speeding. I get that but not everyone is looking at the sign.”

Kanoyton said branch members had several concerns about the speeding fines.

“We also had members that were concerned that if someone was to get hit by a car, a speeding car, a $200 fine after the fact is not going to help after the fact,” she said.

According to Kanoyton, members also believe the fine raises some equity issues and that it might be too high for some people to pay.

Kanoyton said the organization doesn’t believe a fine will prevent speeding in residential neighborhoods alone. Branch members are suggesting that city staff should look to add new road safety features.

“Speed bumps, traffic circles and also include flashing lights on the signs," she said.

Kanoyton said she’s reached out to city council members with hopes they’ll consider implementing new safety features on residential streets. She believes this will help achieve the city’s goal of safer streets.