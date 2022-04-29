HRBT temporarily closes due to construction dust, visibility issues

According to VDOT, the increase in construction dust caused visibility issues for drivers.

NORFOLK, Va. — Part of I-64 East in Hampton Roads was closed Friday afternoon due to construction dust.

A spokesperson with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the closure at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel lasted roughly two hours -- from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

According to VDOT, the increase in construction dust caused visibility issues for drivers. Crews worked "diligently to get the dust cleared from the tunnel as quickly as possible."

VDOT is increasing exhaust fans and using sweeper trucks to clear the lanes of the tunnel. While the tunnel has reopened, drivers must go at a reduced speed, so crews can continue to monitor dust and visibility issues.

UPDATE: I-64 east at the HRBT has reopened at reduced speed following the clearing of dust/debris from the tunnel causing visibility concerns. We will continue to monitor for any residual dust and address any additional cleanup as needed. #hrtraffic — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) April 29, 2022