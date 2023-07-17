How do you envision regional transportation in 25 years?

The Hampton Roads Transportation Planning Organization is looking for your help in building a framework for regional transportation in the year 2050.

NORFOLK, Va. — What do you think is a future priority when it comes to transportation in Hampton Roads? High-speed trains? A network of driverless cars? How about more bike lanes and a robust public transit system?

Leaders want you to imagine the area 25 years from now and narrow down what they’re calling “drivers of change,” or broad focus areas, for the 2050 Long-Range Transportation plan.

Right now, the HRTPO has a public survey open for you to weigh in on the plan.

You start by picking what you consider your top three travel influences or things that could affect how and why we get around. The options include flooding, expanding transit, driverless cars, housing affordability, and remote work, to name a few.

Then you’re asked to rate the importance of a series of "drivers of change" that include things like population shifts, port expansion, and environmental policy.

For example, under the community category, how much of an impact do you think affordable housing will have on the way we get around in the future?

Once you’ve rated all of the options, you then move to the Transportation & Demographics section.

Here, you’re essentially filling out a survey on your current transportation choices and needs, like the distance of your daily commute, and how many days you worked from home this week.