Traffic alert: Hampton intersection closed off after person runs into power pole

Until things are fixed, people won't be able to use the intersection of E. Pembroke Avenue and Woodland Road. That's in Phoebus.

HAMPTON, Va. — Traffic is closed at an intersection of two Hampton roads, in all directions, after somebody ran into a pole that was holding up power lines.

A spokesperson for the city's dispatch services said the crash happened a few minutes before 1:30 p.m. By 1:45 p.m., officers at the scene hadn't shared news of any injuries.

A photo tweeted by the Hampton Police Division showed a truck halfway off the road there, with a dented front hood and a deployed airbag.

This is a developing story.