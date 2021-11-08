Hampton ambulance involved in crash on I-64

Hampton Fire and Rescue said one person was taken to the hospital following the two-vehicle crash.

HAMPTON, Va. — A Hampton Fire and Rescue medic unit was involved in a crash on I-64 Monday night, officials said.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on I-64 eastbound at the W. Mercury Blvd. ramp.

Hampton Fire and Rescue said two fire department personnel and one civilian were involved in the crash. The civilian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There was no one in the ambulance at the time of the crash.