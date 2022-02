The Virginia Department of Transportation has detours in places and is rerouting traffic.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said a part of U.S. Highway 13 is closed in Accomack County due to a deadly crash Tuesday evening.

According to VSP, the crash happened shortly before 5:15 p.m. in Parksley, Virginia.

