Historic Virginia ferry operation ends amid property dispute

Government officials in northern Virginia are bemoaning the closing of the last remaining ferry crossing the Potomac River.

LEESBURG, Va. — Government officials in northern Virginia are bemoaning the closing of the last remaining ferry crossing the Potomac River.

A ferry has operated at that location since the late 1700s. But the operators of White’s Ferry announced Monday on Facebook that they were ending the cable-drawn ferry operation between Montgomery County, Maryland, and Loudoun County, Virginia.

The decision is effective immediately.