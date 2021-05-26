VDOT: No lane closures on HRBT for Memorial Day weekend

VDOT officials want to make sure boaters and drivers are aware of HRBT Expansion project construction.

HAMPTON, Va. — VDOT expects about 100,000 drivers to travel through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel this summer.

The tunnel is currently undergoing a $3.8 billion expansion project and VDOT crews are working to make the drive easier for Memorial Day weekend visitors and people boating nearby.

“For all of our motorists traveling through the project corridor, there will not be any lane closures starting noon Friday until noon Tuesday," said VDOT spokesperson Annalysce Baker.

Baker explained what drivers will see when getting close to the tunnel.

“The roadway is going to look different. There’ll be temporary concrete barriers placed on either side of the roadway because our crews are starting the expansion and widening for the bridge and roadway," said Baker.

Baker also has a warning for people on the water near the HRBT.

“Whether you're kayaking or parasailing, we definitely want people to be mindful of the construction that’s happening on the waterway," said Baker.

Miss Hampton II Harbor Cruises Captain Jerry Kennett has noticed all the new traffic on the water.

“A lot of water traffic. More than I’ve seen in years and I’ve been running this boat for 20 years now," said Kennett.

VDOT is planning to put signs on the water to alert boaters to keep out of certain areas. Kennett said the warnings are needed for people who don’t know about the project.

“Because a lot of boats coming, they don’t realize what’s going on and they come through real fast and put out a wake and sometimes a crane is making a lift and it could be dangerous," said Kennett.

Baker explained how you find out your traffic outlook before you’re on the water or hit the road.

“They should call 511 for Memorial Day weekend and throughout the summer and check our website for weekly lane closures," said Baker.

The Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project is expected to widen I-64 from Settlers Landing Road to the I-564 interchange in Norfolk. The project will have two-lane bored tunnels and new marine trestle bridges.