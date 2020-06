Police have not released how many cars were involved in the accident, or if anyone was seriously injured. Traffic was still being diverted around 7:30 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — After an accident that happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, all westbound lanes of the Hampton Roads Bridge Tunnels were closed to traffic.

Police have not released how many vehicles were involved in the accident, or if there were any serious injuries.

By about 7:30 a.m., traffic was still being diverted away from the westbound lanes of the tunnel. The lanes have since been reopened.