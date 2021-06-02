Update: HRBT back open following HRT bus crash

Virginia State Police say the accident happened at about 9:09 p.m. The HRT bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and no injuries are reported.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton Roads Transit bus crashed at the entrance of the westbound Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel on Friday night, stopping traffic from heading to Hampton from Norfolk for hours.

Virginia State Police say the accident happened at about 9:09 p.m. The HRT bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash, and no injuries are reported.

Eastbound traffic in Hampton has also had to shut down at times, to allow for stranded drivers on the bridge to turn around.

A tow truck was able to eventually remove the bus, and traffic began flowing again westbound at about 11:24 p.m.