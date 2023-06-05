HRT seeks to promote rail safety with 'Operation Lifesaver' campaign

The "Operation Lifesaver Safety Campaign" kicked off Monday with the unveiling of a wrapped Tide train sharing safety reminders with riders, drivers and pedestrians.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is looking to promote rail safety with a new campaign during the summer months.

The "Operation Lifesaver Safety Campaign," named after the organization with the same name, kicked off Monday with the unveiling of a wrapped Tide train sharing safety reminders with riders, drivers, and pedestrians.

HRT is also planning to install artwork in different places along The Tide's route with safety messages, as well as work with local businesses and properties to educate people about rail safety.

The campaign is being funded with a $20,000 grant from Operation Lifesaver and will last from June to September.

"Educating the public about being safe near railroad tracks is a shared responsibility," Tracey Lamb, the Virginia state coordinator for Operation Lifesaver, said. "OLI [Operation Lifesaver, Inc.] has programs in 47 states including Virginia. Partners like Hampton Roads Transit are ensuring the message 'See Tracks? Think Train!' is reaching as many people as possible, as shown with the unveiling of their train wrap today."

According to Federal Railroad Administration data obtained by the organization, there were 2,188 vehicle-train collisions at highway-rail grade crossings in the U.S. in 2022, resulting in 274 deaths and 777 injuries.