HRT to scale-down version of its normal bus services due to staffing shortages

Starting Sunday, May 9, Hampton Roads Transit will operate on a scaled-down version of its normal bus services until July.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A big change is on the way for people who rely on Hampton Roads Transit.

“I hope it doesn’t affect me because I depend on the bus,” explained bus rider, Al Jackson.

HRT buses give Al Jackson the opportunity to travel all around Hampton Roads!

Jackson explained, “I like to go down Tidewater Drive, I like to go back and forth to the VA on Robert Hall Village, and I go to Virginia Beach sometimes.”

Starting on Sunday, HRT will operate on a scaled-down version of its normal bus services until July. Spokesman Tom Holden said most bus routes will go to 30 to 60-minute service frequencies. Some routes previously had 15-minute frequencies during rush hour.

“We only ask our customers to be patient while we work through this difficult period and we are confident that we will get through this and return service to normal,” he said.

Holden said the reason for the change is due to staffing shortages; HRT doesn’t have enough bus drivers.

“We are down about 60 operators and we have absences, typical around 40 related to COVID, so in a workday, it can be down 100 people,” he explained.

Holden said until some of those positions are filled, the change to the bus schedules will stay in place.

Holden said, “We understand the inconvenience associated with this move. We want people to be happy with our service, and the best thing we can do is provide consistently reliable service. This will help us do that.”

HRT officials are holding a career fair on May 21 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 509 East 18th Street Building 4 in Norfolk.

The company is offering a $4,000 service bonus for newly hired full-time bus drivers. They are hiring bus operators, VB seasonal cleaners, VB seasonal servicer, and mechanics. They offer paid training, CDL license preparation course, room for advancement with pay and benefits.