Some Hampton Roads Transit services suspended ahead of Ian's arrival

The Elizabeth River Ferry will not run on Friday, while seasonal trolley services in Virginia Beach are ending a few days earlier than planned.

NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads Transit is suspending some of its services due to stormy weather expected to come into the region Friday and over the weekend.

The Elizabeth River Ferry service, which goes between Portsmouth and Norfolk, will be suspended on Friday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Saturday, October 1.

Over in Virginia Beach, HRT will also end its seasonal trolley service at the Oceanfront early this year, due to potential heavy rain and the cancellation of the Neptune Festival.

That service, which includes VB Wave and the Bayfront Shuttle, was originally scheduled to end on Sunday, but with rain, gusty winds, and coastal flooding in the forecast, officials decided to end the seasonal service early, with its last day of operation being Friday, September 30.

The services include Routes 30, 31, 34, and 35.