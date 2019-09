PORTSMOUTH, Va. — One lane of traffic is currently open on eastbound Interstate 264 in Portsmouth, after a crash led to a vehicle fire on the interstate during Monday morning's rush hour.

The accident happened on I-264, just past Fredericksburg Boulevard. A photograph from a 13News Now viewer showed a boat being towed by a pickup truck engulfed in flames, along with a car behind it.

All lanes were shut down for a time, but the far right lane was reopened by 8:26 a.m.

Stephen Malana