Part of I-64 in Chesapeake will close Monday night

Interstate 64 will be closed in both directions between Interstate 464 and George Washington Highway as crews work on the High Rise Bridge.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from summer of 2021 on the progress being made with the new High Rise Bridge construction project.

A section of Interstate 64 in Chesapeake will be closed Monday night through Tuesday morning as construction crews work on the High Rise Bridge.

The closure is part of an improvement project for I-64 that is underway, which will include additional lanes and a new High Rise Bridge that will operate alongside the current bridge.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said the interstate will be closed in both directions between Interstate 464 and George Washington Highway. It will begin as early as 11 p.m. Monday and go through 4 a.m. Tuesday.

How can I get around the I-64 closure?

VDOT has a recommended detour for those affected by the closure.

People driving on I-64 west (toward Virginia Beach) will get off at Route 17/George Washington Highway (exit 296) and continue on the following detour:

Left on Route 17 North/George Washington Highway

Right on South Military Highway

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-464 south

Exit 1A to I-64 west (toward Virginia Beach)

Continue on I-64

People traveling on I-64 east will be detoured at I-464 (exit 291A) and will continue on the following detour:

Exit 2 to Military Highway (Route 13)

Left on South Military Highway (Route 13 South)

Cross the Gilmerton Bridge

Exit right to I-64

Below is a map of the detour routes in both directions:

