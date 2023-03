All lanes of traffic in the eastbound lanes are stopped and will stay closed for the investigation.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Interstate 64 at Bowers Hill in Chesapeake is closed Friday as Virginia State Police investigate a two-vehicle crash that left a person dead.

All lanes of traffic in the eastbound lanes are stopped and will stay closed for the investigation, according to VSP. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is out there redirecting traffic.