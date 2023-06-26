I-64 in Virginia Beach closed due to downed power lines, VSP says

The lines came down after a crash involving two vehicles near the Indian River Road exit.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 64 in Virginia Beach are closed due to downed power lines Monday morning, Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The lines came down after a crash involving two vehicles near the Indian River Road exit. There are injuries, but VSP didn't share how many people were involved.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is working to redirect traffic in the area.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to gather more information.