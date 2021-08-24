CLEARED: Crash shuts down eastbound I-64 at the High Rise Bridge

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital, and 150-20 gallons of gas have leaked onto the road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Update: All eastbound lanes have reopened, and state police corrected their statement, saying four vehicles were involved, not three.

Virginia State Police said they are investigating a crash on Interstate 64 eastbound at High Rise Bridge.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. and involved two vehicles and a tractor-trailer.

State Police said one person was taken to the hospital but did not provide details on the extent of their injuries.

Approximately 15 to 20 gallons of gas have leaked onto the road, which has caused all lanes to be blocked.

According to police, VDOT has a traffic diversion set up at I-464.

It is unknown at this time when the lanes will reopen.