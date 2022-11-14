Arrest made following police chase on I-64 in Williamsburg

Virginia State Police say the suspect's car reached up to 120 miles per hour during the chase.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A police chase that shut down part of Interstate 64 in Williamsburg ended in an arrest on Monday morning.

Virginia State Police said police in New Kent County were notified of a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in northern Virginia shortly before 10 a.m.

State troopers were tapped to help. They report the suspect's car reached up to 120 miles per hour during the chase.

Police were eventually able to stop the vehicle near the exit to Busch Gardens.

Troopers said the driver was a woman. She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. She has not been identified at this time.