Better traffic around HRBT? VDOT, Hampton explore road closures along I-64

If approved, closures would temporarily be in place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's no secret traffic in Hampton Roads can be brutal during rush hour, especially when crossing the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Right now, Hampton City Council and the Virginia Department of Transportation are exploring ramp closures in two locations near the HRBT, at North Mallory Street and at Settler's Landing Road.

The city council took up the issue during the legislative session of Wednesday's city council meeting, the second public input opportunity for citizens to share concerns and thoughts about the project.

“Would enhance flow of traffic on I-64 by preventing some of the weaving and re-entering and exiting that’s going on," Allison Richter, a Deputy District Administrator of Operations and Maintenance with VDOT, said.

The closures, if approved through the Federal Highway Administration as well, would be temporarily in place between 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. every day, until the completion of the express lane project, which Richter says would be 2025.

“The idea being that it’d help manage some of the cut-through traffic going off the interstate, going through the city, then back on the interstate," Richter said.

V-dot said if this proposal gets approved, drivers would most likely re-route to LaSalle Avenue, Interstate 664, or have to adjust their travel times.

Some people who live nearby aren’t so sure about this solution.

“I think our local, elected officials need to call on the Secretary of Transportation to come up with other viable options," Will Moffett, a former Hampton City Councilman, said.

He lives by the LaSalle exit, which under the ramp closure proposal would be a "detour" route for drivers, and wants the city to look at different fixes.