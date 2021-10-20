I-64 detours begin in Hampton, business owners in Phoebus worry about traffic impact

Crews are demolishing parts of the Mallory Street Bridge near the VA Medical Center. VDOT officials said drivers should plan for detours at night.

This week, you can expect a detour on Interstate 64 Eastbound in Hampton.

Crews are demolishing parts of the Mallory Street Bridge near the VA Medical Center. Virginia Department of Transportation officials said drivers should plan for delays at night.

Business owners in Phoebus said they are always prepared because rush hour traffic hits early on East Mellen Street.

“It’s horrible, cars get stuck out here for like an hour,” said Honey House Boutique associate Sydney Cannella.

From around 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Cannella said cars heading to Interstate 64 are gridlocked on the street her store sits on.

“No open space, it’s backed up all the way down the street,” Cannella said.

Cannella wonders if nightly construction on the Mallory Street Bridge will make matters worse.

Each night this week from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. crews will work on demolishing part of the bridge. Officials said that means drivers on I-64 east can’t pass under the bridge.

Cars will detour over the bridge, getting off the interstate and then back on at the Mallory Street exit.

Rush hour doesn’t stop happy hour at Fox Tail Wine Bar.

“What we are finding is a lot of people, instead of sitting in traffic, will pull over and will come enjoy a glass of wine or maybe a half charcuterie board, until things clear up a little bit,” said general manager Paul Honda.

But Cannella said the backups aren’t ideal for shoppers.

"People come down here for peace of mind,” Cannella said. “They love the scenery and the feel of a little small town. But with all the traffic and honking and everything, it’s not peaceful anymore.”

The nightly closures started Tuesday night and officials said they should last for about a week.