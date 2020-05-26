In Chesapeake, two critically injured in motorcycle-SUV crash

Two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on South Military Highway in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV in Chesapeake around 5:30 this morning.

According to preliminary investigations, police said the crash happened after the driver of the SUV, traveling westbound on South Military Highway, turned left in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on that road.

Chesapeake Police said the motorcycle crashed into the side of the SUV, and both drivers were seriously injured.