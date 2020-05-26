x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

traffic

In Chesapeake, two critically injured in motorcycle-SUV crash

Two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV on South Military Highway in Chesapeake.
Credit: Thinkstock Images
File: Motion blur of speeding ambulance

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries after a motorcyclist crashed into an SUV in Chesapeake around 5:30 this morning.

According to preliminary investigations, police said the crash happened after the driver of the SUV, traveling westbound on South Military Highway, turned left in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling eastbound on that road.

Chesapeake Police said the motorcycle crashed into the side of the SUV, and both drivers were seriously injured.

As of 8:30 a.m., the eastbound lanes of South Military Highway were closed between Bowers Hill and Route 17 while police investigated the crash.

RELATED: Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Norfolk

RELATED: UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Jefferson Avenue pedestrian accident

RELATED: Coronavirus-weary Americans slowly return to the road, data shows