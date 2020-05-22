In Virginia Beach, Wave Trolley and Bayfront Shuttles suspended for the summer

Usually these services help people navigate the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Rudee Inlet and First Landing State Park.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Don't plan on the Virginia Beach Wave Trolley or Bayfront Shuttle service this summer. Because of the pandemic, the services have been suspended.

The routes were scheduled to start up on Memorial Day and run through September, but on May 22, Hampton Roads Transit said it wasn't to be.

A release from the city said this decision would help locals abide by Governor Ralph Northam's guidelines for reopening some beaches in the city this weekend.

Other public transit routes are staying open, but there have been some changes in the area to increase efforts to social distance and prevent the spread of coronavirus on buses.

These include increased cleanings, managing which direction riders get on and off public vehicles and reduced hours for some routes.