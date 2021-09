The incident happened in the 3400 block of Indian River Road. That's near North Landing Road.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A part of Indian River Road is closed in Virginia Beach after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday afternoon.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said the incident happened in the 3400 block of Indian River Road. That's near North Landing Road.

The westbound lanes of Indian River Road will be closed as crews work to move the truck.

The police department is encouraging people to take an alternate route.