Man killed in vehicle crash on I-64 in James City County, VSP says

The crash happened in the westbound direction of the interstate around the line of James City County and New Kent.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 64 in James City County Wednesday morning, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened in the westbound direction of the interstate around the line of James City County and New Kent. Virginia state troopers were dispatched just after 7 a.m.

The car was a 2012 Honda Accord, and the driver was found dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the driver ran off the roadway, drove up the embankment and hit the treeline.

VSP said the driver was the only person in the car, and he died on impact.