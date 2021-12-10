All lanes of I-64 eastbound in York County shutdown after tractor-trailer crash

YORK COUNTY, Va. — If you're commuting in York County this morning, you should consider leaving your house a bit earlier, as there are heavy traffic delays in the area.
Virginia State Police said they were called Tuesday morning to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64, eastbound at the 234 mile-marker.
All eastbound lanes were shut down to traffic near Barlow Road.
According to 13News Now's Bethany Reese, there's also a westbound lane that has been closed to traffic.
Virginia Department of Transportation crews placed a detour at exit 234 into Lightfoot, VA.
Police said no injuries have been reported at this time.
