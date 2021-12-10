All lanes of I-64 eastbound in York County shutdown after tractor-trailer crash

VDOT crews placed a detour at exit 234 after a vehicle crash happened on I-64 eastbound. The lanes are closed to traffic.

YORK COUNTY, Va. — If you're commuting in York County this morning, you should consider leaving your house a bit earlier, as there are heavy traffic delays in the area.

Virginia State Police said they were called Tuesday morning to a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64, eastbound at the 234 mile-marker.

All eastbound lanes were shut down to traffic near Barlow Road.

According to 13News Now's Bethany Reese, there's also a westbound lane that has been closed to traffic.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews placed a detour at exit 234 into Lightfoot, VA.

Police said no injuries have been reported at this time.

CRASH -- All lanes of I-64 EB are closed near Barlow Rd in James City County because of a tractor-trailer crash -- 1 WB lane is also closed pic.twitter.com/oPhg8cH4os — Bethany Reese 13News Now (@13BethanyReese) October 12, 2021