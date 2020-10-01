YORK COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are continuing their investigation into a massive chain-reaction crash on Interstate 64 that sent dozens of people to the hospital.

Troopers have upped the total number of vehicles involved in the December 22, 2019 crash, from 69 to 75. Fifty-one people were injured in the pileup.

The wreck happened around 7:50 a.m. on the Queens Creek bridge near the Camp Peary Exit. Investigators believe the wreck began when the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet HHR lost control and spun out due to black ice on the road before being struck multiple times by other vehicles traveling in the westbound lanes.

Thick fog also compounded the problems by greatly reducing visibility on the roadway.

No charges are pending at this time, but the investigation remains ongoing.

