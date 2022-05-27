Looking to avoid some traffic? Jamestown Ferry starts summer hours

There will be ferries once an hour in the late night and early morning hours, and more than once an hour throughout the day. There are four ships that rotate.

Example video title will go here for this video

JAMESTOWN, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on May 26, 2022.

With Memorial Day bringing tourists to the Historic Triangle and Southside beaches of Virginia, traffic is bound to pick up soon.

The Jamestown-Scotland Ferry started up its summer operation schedule starting at noon on Friday to help with that.

That means there will be ferries once an hour in the late night and early morning times, and more than once an hour throughout the day. There are four ships that rotate through the route. You can get the full schedule here.

That schedule runs through Sept. 5.

It's a free service, so if you need to get from Surry to James City County (or vice versa), keep the ferry in mind. It takes about 20 minutes to get from one side of the river to the other.