Jeep flips six times in Kill Devil Hills crash; juvenile seriously hurt

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Tuesday evening, around 6:27 p.m., a two-vehicle crash in Kill Devil Hills caused a Jeep Wrangler to flip about six times, leaving three juveniles hurt - one with life-threatening injuries.

A release from investigators said the crash happened when a 2003 Volvo SUV on East Palmetto Street made a left turn onto US 158 without coming to a full stop at a stop sign.

The other car, a 2010 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited driven by a 17-year-old boy, was driving south on US 158.

Kill Devil Hills Police said they think the Volvo hit the Jeep in the intersection, causing it to flip, and ejecting a 16-year-old girl who was in the back seat, not wearing a seatbelt.

She sustained life-threatening injuries, and had to be rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The driver, and a 16-year-old girl who had been wearing her seatbelt, were also hurt, but they refused medical treatment and were expected to be okay.

The driver of the Volvo, 23-year-old Merlin Garrett Cole, was not hurt, nor was his passenger.

According to the release, right after the crash, Cole was given an alcohol screening test. It indicated he did have alcohol in his system. He was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital for further blood testing.