ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said a single-vehicle accident in Isle of Wight left someone dead on Labor Day.

Investigators said when they got to the scene in the 21300 block of Brewers Neck Road, a sedan-style car had run into the median.

The man who had been driving the car was taken to Riverside Hospital in Newport News.

Police said the man, who was not identified, died from his injuries.