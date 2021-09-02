Here's what law enforcement is doing to keep drivers safe during Labor Day weekend

Virginia State Police said Labor Day traffic fatalities have been on the rise for the past four years.

As we get closer to Labor Day weekend, local law enforcement agencies are taking things up a notch to keep people on the road safe.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), Labor Day traffic fatalities have been on the rise for the past four years. That's why they're stressing for people to stay alert and safe while driving on Virginia highways.

With many people expected to hit the road to celebrate the unofficial end of summer, here's what local agencies said they're doing to keep drivers safe.

Virginia

In a Thursday morning press release, VSP said it will have all available personnel to help with traffic safety and enforcement patrols over the weekend

They're joining in on Operation CARE, a national safety program aiming to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries caused by dangerous driving. It starts Friday at 12:01 a.m. and continues through midnight Monday, Sept. 6.

VSP is also taking part in the annual "Checkpoint Strikeforce." State police said it will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols through Labor Day to prevent impaired driving and DUI-related crashes.

Suffolk

The Suffolk Police Department is planning to increase patrols over the weekend. The department is encouraging people to have fun, but said they want to remind individuals to follow these tips for safe traveling:

Always have on a seatbelt

Do not drink and drive

Avoid getting distracted while driving

Remember to have patience

