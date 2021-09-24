Vehicle fire shuts down eastbound lanes of I-264 at Downtown Tunnel

The eastbound lanes of I-264 at the Downtown Tunnel closed to traffic after a vehicle caught on fire. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If your early morning commute requires you to travel eastbound of Interstate 264 in Portsmouth, you should expect some delays.

Dispatch said all eastbound lanes of I-264 at the Downtown Tunnel were shut down after a vehicle caught on fire Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene to put out the fire, but there's no word on the possible damage or if the vehicle was occupied at that time.

Virginia Department of Transportation crews worked to clear the road as police advised drivers to avoid the area.

13News Now Traffic Anchor, Bethany Reese said drivers should consider taking the Midtown Tunnel as a detour.

Police have not released any other information at this time.