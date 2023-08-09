Lanes of I-664 in Hampton closed due to vehicle crash

The lane closure is on the northbound side near Aberdeen Road, which is Exit 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Some lanes of Interstate 664 in Newport News are closed Friday afternoon due to a three-vehicle crash, causing traffic delays in the area.

The lane closure is on the northbound side near Aberdeen Road, which is Exit 3. It's unknown what caused the crash, but an alert from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said it was multi-vehicle.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said the crash happened just before 3 p.m. and that injuries were reported. However, investigators did not say what the extent of those injuries were.

For the latest road conditions across Hampton Roads, visit 13News Now's Traffic page.