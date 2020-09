Just before midnight on Labor Day, the Virginia State Police confirmed they were working on a crash on I-64 East in Norfolk, near Chesapeake Boulevard.

They said initial calls about the accident came in around 10:58 p.m.

As part of the investigation, police didn't say right away if anyone had been seriously injured, or how many vehicles were involved.