Log truck overturns in Gloucester County, driver charged with reckless driving

GLOUCESTER, Va. — A driver is facing charges after a log truck overturned in Gloucester County Wednesday afternoon, causing logs to fall onto the roadway and hit several vehicles.

It happened at the intersection of Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway (Route 33) and U.S. Highway 17, which is near Rappahannock Community College. The call came in shortly after 3:45 p.m., Virginia State Police (VSP) said.

The log truck was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 17 and tried to turn onto the westbound lanes of Route 33 when it overturned.

The logs fell onto the eastbound lanes of Route 33, hitting four vehicles stopped at the traffic light. Another vehicle hit a log in the roadway.

VSP identified the driver as Princeal Graves, a 33-year-old from Williamsburg, who was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Another driver also went to the hospital with minor injuries.

Graves was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control of the vehicle due to speed being a contributing factor in the crash.