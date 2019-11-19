GLOUCESTER POINT, Va. — Drivers can expect major delays following a major, multi-vehicle crash in Gloucester County.

According to the Gloucester Sheriff's Office, the accident happened near the Lighthouse Worship Center in the 4300 block of the George Washington Memorial Highway (Route 17). Currently, all South Bend traffic is at a standstill.

There's no word at this time on what caused the crash, or if any injuries are reported.

The Sheriff's Office said delays are expected to be significant, and VDOT is helping law enforcement re-route traffic.



